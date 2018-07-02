Deaths in Donegal - Monday, July 2

The Donegal Democrat has been informed of the following deaths:

The death has taken place of rmer Donegal county councilor Colm Gallagher Glencoagh, Mountcharles.

Funeral arrangements to be announced later.

The death has taken place at Letterkenny University Hospital of Josephine Kildea, 483 Colehill, Newtowncunningham.

Remains reposing at the residence of her Daughter Philomena, 10 Westfield Manor, Newtowncunningham.

Requiem Mass in All Saints Church, Newtowncunnigham on Tuesday at 11am.

Burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery

Family time please from 11pm until 11am

Family flowers only please. Donations to Medical Two, Letterkenny University Hospital, c/o Charlie McClafferty, Funeral Director, Churchill and Letterkenny.

The death has taken place of Patricia Hegarty, Aileach Road, Buncrana.

Remains reposing at her late residence.

Funeral from there at 9.30am on Tuesday going to St. Mary’s Oratory Buncrana for 10am Requiem Mass with burial afterwards in Cockhill Cemetery.

The death has taken place of Joe Henderson, Mondooey, Manorcunningham.

Reposing at his residence today Sunday from 4pm. Family time please from 11pm until 10am

Funeral from there on Tuesday at 2pm for Service in Raphoe Presbyterian church for 2.30pm.

Burial afterwards in the family plot.

The death has occurred at Dungloe District Hospital of Kathleen Higgins, Cois Locha, Dungloe.

Funeral Mass today at 11am.

Interment afterwards in Maghery Cemetery.

No flowers please. Donations in lieu if desired to Patient’s Comfort Fund, Dungloe Hospital c/o any family member or Shaun McGlynn, Funeral Director, Dungloe.

There death has taken place at Sligo university Hospital of Adrian O’Donnell, Laughta, Kinlough, Co. Leitrim.

Remains reposing at his late residence today with removal to St. Aidan’s Church, on Monday for 3pm Funeral Mass, burial afterwards in St. Aidan’s Cemetery. Family flowers only, donations in lieu to the Community palliative Care Team, Sligo university Hospital. Please note a one way traffic operation will be in place for the wake.

The death has taken place in the Sheshire apartments, Long Lane, Letterkenny of Bridget Winterburn, Loughasalt, Dungloe.

Her remains are reposing in Sheshire apartments today from 3pm until 5pm.

Removal from there on Monday going to McGlynn's Funeral Home, with viewing from 6pm until 9pm and on Tuesday morning.

Funeral from McGlynn's Funeral Home on Tuesday morning at 10.30am going to St Patrick’s Church, Meenacross for Requiem Mass at 11am.

Interment afterwards in Maghery Cemetery. Enquiries to Sean McGlynn, Funeral Director, Dungloe.

The death has taken place of Bee Watters, 3 Tullan Strand Rd, Bundoran. Formerly of the Drowes Bar, Bundrowes, Tullaghan, Co. Leitrim. House strictly private please.

Arriving at St. Patrick’s Church, Tullaghan on Monday for 11am Funeral Mass. Burial afterwards in St. Ninidh’s Cemetery, Bundoran. Family Flowers only please, donations in lieu if desired for the purchase of medical equipment for the Sheil Hospital, Ballyshannon, c/o Mc Gloin Undertakers.

The death has taken place in Letterkenny University Hospital of Philomena Porter (Phil) St Johns Park, Buncrana.

Reposing at her residence.

Funeral from there today Monday at 9.25am going to St Mary’s Oratory, Buncrana for 10 o’clock Requiem Mass.

Burial afterwards in Cockhill Cemetery.

Family time please from 11pm to 11am.

