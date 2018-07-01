Dry week ahead for Donegal as Met Éireann issues national drought warning

Met Éireann has issued a status yellow weather warning for drought or near-drought conditions across the country.

With little or no rain forecast for most areas over the coming week, drought or near-drought conditions are expected to develop more widely across Ireland.

The warning is in place until Friday night.

The Irish Meteorological Service is forecasting another dry week for Donegal. The forecast for the next six days for the county is for more cloudy weather with temperatures reaching23 degrees Celsius, but little or no rain is forecast.

Some parts of south Donegal may see light rain showers on Thursday.

Irish Water has said the demand for water right across Donegal continues to increase and has urged the public to conserve water while the prolonged dry spell that has been predicted by Met Éireann, continues.

Three water schemes have been identified as being most at-risk - the Lough Mourne, Milford, and Inishowen public water supplies.

Customers on these supplies are urged to conserve water wherever possible but there are currently no water restrictions in place.

However, the public is urged to conserve water in every way possible to ensure a continuous supply for all.