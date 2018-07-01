Cooler but mostly dry day ahead

Today will see somewhat cooler temperatures than what we have seen in recent days.

Mainly dry with just a few spots of rain or drizzle at first.

Moderate to fresh northerly winds will keep top temperatures around 17 to 23 degrees.

Tonight will be mainly dry with broken cloud.

Northerly winds will be moderate bringing fresher, cooler conditions to the north. Lowest temperatures falling to around 10 to 12 degrees.