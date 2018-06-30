Today will continue mainly dry and sunny, but there is the risk of the odd shower. Temperatures will not be as hot as the last few days, but still very warm and reach 25 to 28 degrees in the light to moderate southeasterly breeze.

Tonight will be mostly dry with clear spells at first but cloud will gradually build from the west with just a few isolated showers. Lowest temperatures will stay around 13 to 16 degrees. Winds will be light to moderate easterly to northerly at first but increase moderate northerly by morning.

The grass pollen count is very high.