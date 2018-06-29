Popular Donegal garda retires

One of Donegal's most popular members of the Gardai Siochana, Sgt. Tony Curneen finished his last shift as station sergeant in Donegal Town last night, all set to begin the rest of his life.

Very much the community garda, Tony was known for his astuteness and his ability to prevent crimes ever taking place.

A man of common sense he is highly regarded in the community where he has served for the last thirteen years.

He will be far from bored in his retirement as he is an active farmer and very much involved with the Four Masters GAA club and in particular the underage teams.

Though a Leitrim man by birth Tony is a big supporter of the Donegal team and is looking forward to a long summer ahead.

