Deaths in Donegal - Friday evening, June 29

The Donegal Democrat has been informed of the following deaths:

Gareth Kennedy, 2 Dromore Close, Crossroads, Killygordon

The sudden death has taken place in Spain of Gareth Kennedy (aged 48 years) 2 Dromore Close, Crossroads, Killygordon and formerly of Glebe Gardens, Sion Mills.

Funeral leaving his home on Sunday at 11.20a.m. for Mass in St Patrick`s Church, Crossroads at 12 noon. Interment afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. Deeply regretted by his sorrowing wife, daughters, mother, father, brother, sisters and family circle. Sacred Heart of Jesus have mercy on his soul. Donations in lieu of flowers please to The Kevin Bell Repatriation Trust. Family time please from 11p.m. to 11a.m.

Bee Watters, Tullan Strand Rd, Bundoran

The death has taken place of Bee Watters, 3 Tullan Strand Rd, Bundoran. Formerly of the Drowes Bar, Bundrowes, Tullaghan, Co. Leitrim. House strictly private please.

Arriving at St. Patrick’s Church, Tullaghan on Monday for 11am Funeral Mass. Burial afterwards in St. Ninidh’s Cemetery, Bundoran. Family Flowers only please, donations in lieu if desired for the purchase of medical equipment for the Sheil Hospital, Ballyshannon, c/o Mc Gloin Undertakers.

Philomena Porter (Phil) St Johns Park, Buncrana



The death has taken place in Letterkenny University Hospital of Philomena Porter (Phil) St Johns Park, Buncrana.

Remains will repose at her residence from 4pm this afternoon.

Funeral from there on Monday at 9.25am going to St Mary’s Oratory, Buncrana for 10 o’clock Requiem Mass.

Burial afterwards in Cockhill Cemetery.

Family time please from 11pm to 11am.

Bertie Robert Steele, Cooley, Moville



The death has taken place at his residence of Bertie Robert Steele, late of Cooley, Moville.

Removal from Collins Funeral premises Culdaff this evening at 6pm going to his home.

Funeral from his home on Sunday 2.30pm for 3pm funeral service in Moville Presbyterian Church, followed by burial in Greenbank burial ground.

Family flowers only please or if desired donations in lieu to the Patient Comfort Fund, Carndonagh Community Hospital c/o Liam Collins Funeral Director or any family member.

Mary Gallagher, Letterbrick, Cloghan



The death has taken place of Mary Gallagher Letterbrick, Cloghan.

Her remains will repose at her home from 3pm this afternoon, Friday.

Funeral Mass on Sunday afternoon at 1pm in St Joseph’s Church, Letterbrick.

Burial afterwards in Kilteevogue Cemetery.

Rosary both nights at 9pm.

John Madgie Gallagher, Annagry

The death has taken place of John Madgie Gallagher formerly from Ranamona, Annagry.

Reposing at his late residence.

Removal from there on Saturday morning at 10.30am for 11am Funeral Mass at the Star of the Sea Church, Annagry and burial in the new cemetery.

Rosary both nights at 9pm.

House private from 11pm to 10am and on the morning of the Funeral.

Family flowers only, donations in lieu if desired to Donegal Hospice c/o Stephen O’Donnell and Sons Funeral Director or any family member.

Miceál Dawson, 17 Beechwood Avenue, Letterkenny

The death has taken place at the Donegal Hospice of Miceál Dawson, 17 Beechwood Avenue, Letterkenny.

Remains reposing at his late residence.

Funeral from there on Saturday, June 30th at 10.30am, going to St Eunan’s Cathedral for 11am Funeral Mass.

Interment afterwards to the family plot in Conwal cemetery.

Family time please from 11pm to 11am and on the morning of the Funeral.

Family flowers only, donations in lieu if desired to the Donegal Hospice c/o any family member.

Derek Currie, Tamnawood, Ballindrait, Lifford, formerly Essex

The death has taken place of Derek Currie, Tamnawood, Ballindrait, Lifford and formerly of Essex.

Remains reposing at his late residence.

Funeral leaving his home on Saturday morning, June 30th at 10.20am for Requiem Mass in St Patrick's Church, Murlog, Lifford at 11am.

Interment afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Donations in lieu of flowers please to the Finn View Ward Patients' Comfort Fund, St Joseph's Hospital, c/o Quigley Funeral Directors, 1A Newtown Place, Strabane.

Family time please from 11pm to 11am.

