Killybegs Coast Guard responds to two incidents off Donegal coast

Killybegs Coast Guard was been tasked to assist a yacht off Killybegs harbour last night.

It was one of two incidents the coast guard had to respond to within a matter of hours.

Yesterday morning the coast guard was tasked to a yacht one nautical mile south west of Killybegs harbour by Malin Head Coast Guard.

The coast guard rib was launched and took the yacht under tow and returned it to the Killybegs small craft harbour.

Two people on board had their lifejackets on which were fitted with personal location beacons.

Last night the coast guard was tasked by Malin Head Coast Guard to a report of a missing swimmer at Rossnowlagh Beach.

Killybegs Coast Guard were stood down on route to the scene as the swimmer had returned to shore safely.