Gold artefacts discovered in Donegal field

There has been a discovery of significant artefacts which appear to date from the Bronze Age in Donegal.

Experts from the National Museum have travelled to the site where the four gold coils were discovered.

The prehistoric discovery was reported it to officials by its finders on June 26.

They were discovered in a field when a drain was being dug.

The items were removed from the site and are being transferred to the National Museum of Ireland.

They will be put on display when further investigations are concluded.

"The National Museum of Ireland is delighted by the news of this exciting find," according to Lynn Scarff, the Director of the National Museum of Ireland told RTÉ.

"The Museum would like to recognise the cooperation of the finders and the local community in Donegal.

"We would also like to acknowledge our colleagues at the Donegal County Museum for their collaboration and assistance with this discovery, and look forward to working closely with them in relation to this find over the coming months."

Donegal TD Joe McHugh has praised the finders of Bronze Age gold artefacts in the county.

“A discovery like this is so unique and precious. It is impossible to put a price on the value that it adds to our heritage,” Mr McHugh said.

“The finders deserve huge credit and thanks for their openness and for wanting to ensure that these unique artefacts are preserved for the benefit of others.

“This is the stuff of dreams and once again Donegal is being put on the map as one of the richest parts of the country for history and heritage.

“I look forward to seeing the gold on display and maybe one day it will return to Donegal to be exhibited in the county.”

“I understand experts from the National Museum travelled to the site where the artefacts were discovered and carried out a thorough investigation of the area for evidence of how and when the important artefacts were deposited.

“I would like to thank them for their work. It’s also important to note the work of staff at the Donegal County Museum for their assistance with this discovery.”