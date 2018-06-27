Donegal County Council and Irish Water issue warnings as hot weather continues

Donegal County Council has issued an appeal to landowners and members of the public to take all necessary measures to prevent wildfires such as gorse, heather, forestry and similar fires.

The warning follows the notice of extreme fire risk release earlier this week by the Department of Agriculture.

“All land owners and members of the public are urged to be vigilant and to report any uncontrolled or unattended fires immediately to the Fire Service by dialing 999 or 112,” a statement on the council website read.

“The Council is also urging people not to engage in activities that could contribute to the cause of wildfires.”

The council also issued a warning about cutting or destroying vegetation.

“Donegal County Council would also like to remind landowners and members of the public that under the Wildlife Act 1976 and the Wildlife (Amendment) Act 2000 it is an offence to cut, grub, burn or otherwise destroy any vegetation growing on any land not then cultivated between 1st day of March and 31st day of August in any year,” the statement read.

Meanwhile Irish Water has called on members of the public to conserve water during the hot weather. Supplies throughout Donegal are being monitored and it is believed that two schemes

have been identified as being at risk - Lough Mourne and Milford.



Householders using these supplies in particular have been called upon to do whatever they can to conserve water in the coming days.



For more information see water.ie