New Fine Gael councillor selected for Donegal County Council

A former Fine Gael county councillor has been chosen at a Fine Gael slection convention to be co-opted on to Donegal County Council.

Mickey Doherty, who was elected to the local authority in 2009 before losing his Inishowen electoral area seat in 2014, was chosen by party colleagues to replace John Ryan.

Mr Ryan announced in May his decision to step down as a councillor.

The Fine Gael Selection Convention in the Strand Hotel in Ballyliffin was attended by Fine Gael TD for Donegal Joe McHugh. Michelle McKenna from Buncrana announces her intention to contest the 2019 local elections for Fine Gael.

Mr McHugh spoke at the convention to congratulate Mickey Doherty and Michelle McKenna and also used the convention as an opportunity to put on record the work of the Fine Gael Government.

“Mickey and Michelle deserve huge respect and gratitude for having the courage to put their names forward to stand in an election,” Mr McHugh said.

“Anyone who knows Mickey Doherty knows that despite unsuccessfully running in the 2014 local elections that he kept his private office open to the public and that he continued to make himself available to the people of Inishowen over the last four years.

“I was also impressed by Michelle McKenna’s contribution at the selection convention. She gave a very powerful speech and signalled that she will be contesting next year’s local election.

“Michelle has a strong record in community service and has been a party activist for a long number of years playing key roles in campaigns both in my election and work on behalf of John Ryan.

“I am keen to see Michelle put her name and to stand for Fine Gael alongside Mickey Doherty next year in the new four-seat constituency that is being created in Inishowen," he said.