Tickets sold out for Pope's visit to Knock

All tickets for the visit of Pope Francis to the Knock Shrine in County Mayo have been sold out after they were made available online this morning.

The Pope will be in Ireland on August 25 and 26 to attend the Catholic World Meeting of Families (WMOF) in Croke park in and to celebrate the closing Mass of the gathering at the Phoenix Park.

45,000 tickets were made available for the event in Knock where the pontiff will recite the Angelus.

Ticket numbers are limited to 500,000 for the event in Phoenix Park, and there are still tickets available at worldmeeting2018.ie.

Speaking on RTÉ's Morning Ireland, WMOF spokesperson, Brenda Drumm, said demand has been high and that tickets are available on a first come, first served basis.

She also said that she was confident that there is adequate technology in place to deal with demand.

Ms Drumm explained that tickets for both events are free, but warned that adults and children will need tickets and children cannot attend on an adult ticket.