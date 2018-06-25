Deaths in Donegal - Monday, June 25th

The Donegal Democrat has been informed of the following deaths:

- Mairead Murray, Listillion, Letterkenny

- Tony McLaughlin, Ballyhillion, Malin Head

- Mary Conway, 20 Marian Villas, Donegal Town

- John Gillespie, Yewland Green, Renmore, Galway and formerly of Glencolmcille

- Billy Cullen, 28 Orchard Drive, Donegal Town

- Nelly Ferry Stranacorkra, Derrybeg

- Paddy Kirley, Railway House, Rossnowlagh

- Bernadette Mc Kelvey, Beaghmore, Fintown

Mairead Murray, Listillion, Letterkenny



The death has taken place at the Donegal Hospice of Mairead Murray, Listillion, Letterkenny.

Remains are reposing at her late residence.

Funeral from there on Tuesday at 11.15am going to St. Eunan’s Cathedral, Letterkenny for 12 noon Funeral Mass.

Interment after in New Leck cemetery, Letterkenny.

Family time please from 11pm to 11am and on the morning of the funeral.

Family flowers only, donations in lieu if desired to the Donegal Hospice c/o any family member.

Tony McLaughlin, Ballyhillion, Malin Head

The death has taken place of Tony McLaughlin, Ballyhillion, Malin Head.

His remains are reposing at his late residence.

Funeral from there tomorrow Tuesday at 10.30am to the Star of the Sea Church, Malin Head for Requiem Mass at 11am.

Interment afterwards in Lagg cemetery Malin.

Family flowers only, donations in lieu if desired to Croi, Galway University Hospital c/o any family member.

House private from 9pm this evening and the morning of the funeral.

Mary Conway, 20 Marian Villas, Donegal Town

The death has occurred of Mary Conway, 20 Marian Villas, Donegal Town.



Reposing at her late residence. House strictly private. No flowers please.

Donations in lieu to Donegal Community Hospital Palliative Care Unit care of McElwee Funeral Directors or any family member.

Funeral Mass in St.Mary’s Church, Killymard, at 11.00am on Tuesday followed by interment in Clar Cemetery.

John Gillespie, Yewland Green, Renmore, Galway and formerly of Glencolmcille

The death has occurred at the Bon Secours Hospital, Galway of John Gillespie, Yewland Green, Renmore, Galway and formerly of Glencolmcille Co. Donegal.

Reposing in Áras Naofa in the ground of St. Oliver Plunkett church Renmore from 5.00 o’clock this Monday evening (25th June). Removal at 7 o’clock to adjoining church.

Mass for John on Tuesday (26th June) at 12 noon in St. Oliver Plunkett Church, Renmore.

Reposing again on Tuesday evening (26th June) in the Cunnea’s family home in Dooey, Glencolmcille, Co. Donegal.

Removal on Wednesday morning (27th June) for mass at 11 o’clock in St. Columba's Church, Glencolmcille Co. Donegal with burial afterwards in the local cemetery.

Billy Cullen, 28 Orchard Drive, Donegal Town

The death has occurred of Billy Cullen, 28 Orchard Drive, Donegal Town. At Sligo University Hospital. Reposing at his residence. Removal on Monday for 11am Funeral Mass in St Bridget’s Church, Ballintra with burial afterwards in the adjoining graveyard. House private to family only please.

Nelly Ferry Stranacorkra, Derrybeg

The death has occurred in Aras Gweedore of Nelly Ferry Stranacorkra, Derrybeg. Her remains will repose at her late residence this afternoon Saturday June 23rd at 2pm.

Removal from there going to St Mary’s Chapel, Derrybeg this evening Sunday June 24th to arrive at 7pm. Requiem Mass on Monday June 25th morning at 11am.

Burial afterwards in Magheragallon Cemetery. Family flowers only please. Donations if desired to Aras Gweedore c/o of any family member or Kieran Roarty Funeral Director.

Paddy Kirley, Railway House, Rossnowlagh

The death has occurred of Paddy Kirley, Railway House, Rossnowlagh, at the North West Sligo, after a short illness.

Reposing at the home of Patsy and Bridget Quinn, The Mullens, Knather Road, Ballyshannon from 2pm until 10pm. Funeral going to St Marys Church, Cashelard, Ballyshannon on Monday for 11am Funeral Mass, with burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

House strictly private on the morning of the funeral please, family flowers only, donations in lieu if desired to the North West Hospice, The Mall Sligo, c/o John McGee and Sons Funeral Directors, Ballyshannon or any family member.

Bernadette Mc Kelvey, Beaghmore, Fintown

The death has occurred of Bernadette Mc Kelvey, Beaghmore, Fintown, at Letterkenny University Hospital.

Removal from her home on Sunday afternoon to St. Colmcille’s Church, Fintown for Requiem Mass at 1.30pm with burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Rosary at 9pm each night. Family time from 11pm until 10am. House private on the morning of the funeral. Family flowers only, donations in lieu if desired to the Alzheimer’s Society at Glenties Day Care Centre and Clochan Day Care Centre C/o James Mc Guinness, funeral Directors, Main Street, Glenties, Co. Donegal.

