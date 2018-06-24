PLAYER RATINGS: How the Donegal players fared in the Ulster final against Fermanagh

On a good day for Donegal, the standard of performance by players all over the field was high in Clones in the Ulster final.

SHAUN PATTON: A relatively quiet afternoon. Patton had a couple of high deliveries to deal with in the second half; did well with one but the second one almost ended in the net. 6.5

PADDY McGRATH: Was he a corner-back or a corner-forward? Had a goal disallowed and then fisted a point. Can be very happy with a fourth Ulster medal. 7.5

STEPHEN MCMENAMIN: In for the suspended Neil McGee, McMenamin was sound and stood tall on a number of occasions. 7

EOGHAN BAN GALLAGHER: What a game. Was flying forward just as strong at the finish as at the start. Was in place to finish the first goal and also hit a great point. 8.5

FRANK McGLYNN: Another performance that we associate with the Glenfin man . . . tidy and looks to be getting into really good shape. 7.5

PAUL BRENNAN: A first Ulster medal on his first final appearance. Put in a very good display and hit two great points, one in either half. 7

RYAN MCHUGH: His goal was the highlight of the game, bursting through at pace. Fermanagh just didn't have an answer. Was involved in a lot of good moves. 8.5

HUGH MCFADDEN: It was a day when the Killybegs man was asked to mind the house and while he didn't get on much ball, he was the director of things. 7

MICHAEL MURPHY: Hit some great frees and played a pivotal role around the middle on a day he enhanced his reputation even further. A fourth Ulster medal and fourth as captain. 7

CIARAN THOMPSON: Was blocked early on but grew into the game and hit some great points and also worked hard off the ball. 7

LEO MCLOONE: Worked like a beaver and was always available. Another of those who was winning a fourth Ulster medal. 7

ODHRAN MAC NIALLAIS: A really talented player, he displayed his skills by spraying ball, scoring the opening Donegal point and looking really at home in Clones. 7

PATRICK MCBREARTY: Hit a great point just before half-time but was injured in the collision and had to limp out early in the second half. Hopefully, he will be okay for Dublin in three weeks' time. 6.5

MICHAEL LANGAN: A good first senior Ulster final for Langan, who was involved in three scores in quick succession in the opening half, scoring one and part of the opening goal and the point that followed from Eoghan Ban Gallagher. 7

JAMIE BRENNAN: Only scored one point, but was a real livewire both in attack and defence. Could have had a goal and was back on his own endline in the first half to turn over ball. Can be really happy with his first senior final. 7.5

DAIRE O BAOILL: In for Patrick McBrearty, O Baoill got on a lot of ball in the second half and looked comfortable on this stage. 6.5

CAOLAN WARD: In for the last 15 minutes, Ward didn't really have much to do as the game was over as a contest at that stage. 6.5

ANTHONY THOMPSON, CIAN MULLIGAN, MARK MCHUGH, DARACH O'CONNOR: Not on long enough to rate.