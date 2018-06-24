Weather forecast for Donegal

According to Met Éireann, it will be fine and mostly sunny today with any early mist patches soon clearing. Maximum temperatures will range 19 to 26 degrees. It will be warmest inland. The will be light and variable winds with moderate onshore sea breezes around the coast.

It will remain dry and mostly clear tonight with just patchy high cloud. Lowest temperatures will fall to between 7 and 11 degrees Celsius in light variable breezes.

Monday, will be another dry, warm and mostly sunny day. Variable high cloud will make the sunshine a little hazy at times. Maximum temperatures will range 20 to 27 degrees Celsius, again warmest inland, with cooler temperatures near the coast due to onshore sea breezes.