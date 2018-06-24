Ballyshannon Fire Service crew fight gorse fire

Ballyshannon Fire Service had a busy night last night when they were tasked to fight a gorse/grass fire in the scenic Knather area outside the town.

The fire service responded to a call circa 10.30pm from the Doobally area. This area would have suffered from extensive gorse fires in 2011 - but the blaze last night was not anything like that in terms of area covered or intensity.

The Democrat was at the scene and observed the Ballyshanon fire appliance, jeep and crew dealing with the fire. The blaze was contained and dealt with swiftly.

As the crew were leaving the scene they were then tasked to attend another reported blaze near Kildoney, again a beautiful scenic area between Ballyshannon and Rossnowlagh. Across Donegal fire crews in other areas were also experiencing a busy night as a series of isolated incidents were reported - see separate story.

On arrival in Kildoney the Ballyshannon crew joined Bundoran fire fighters who had been tasked to that scene as Ballyshannon were on duty at the Knather. As it turned out the reported fire in Kildoney was a false alarm, a blaze that had been seen in the distance by a caller which in fact was related to Bonfire Night.

Meanwhile, as we reported last night, fire crews in Letterkenny dealt with a blaze on Upper Main Street in the town. The town's main street was closed off while the blaze at a shed behind a bookmakers, a bistro and The Cottage Bar was dealt with by fire crews from Letterkenny, Milford and Stranorlar. See a separate story on this at www.donegaldemocrat.ie