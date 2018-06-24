Perfect weather for Sea Sessions as thousands throng Bundoran

Thousands of people are soaking up the sun and the magnificent range of entertainment available at Sea Sessions in Bundoran.

Despite the huge increase in numbers in the town, it's all been good natured with gardaí confirming this mornng that there have been "only a few minor public order incidents."

Last night the mini-village created on the sea-shore in Bundoran was the place to be and the festival is much more than about music with lots of fringe fun events really catching the imagination.

Social media is awash with coverage from those attending, but this photograph, sent to us by Bill Ryan featuring glamping tents at Bundoran againsrt the backdrop of an amazing sunset really caught the eye.

