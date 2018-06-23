BREAKING NEWS
Fire fighters dealing with blaze to rear of buildings in Letterkenny
The smoke billows upwards at 9.15 this evening as fire crews attended the scene.
Fire fighters are dealing with a fire to the rear of businesses on Upper Main Street, Letterkenny.
There are two fire tenders at the scene, it's not clear how serious the blaze is. The fire appears to be at the back of Lily's Bistro, The Cottage Bar and Paddy Power Bookmakers.
The town centre is cordoned off at the moment by gardai and fire crews appear to have the blaze under control.
