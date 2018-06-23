Another lovely day in store

Today will be dry with good sunny spells and light variable breezes. There'll be a bit more cloud at times in the north and northwest. Highest temperatures of 17 to 21 degrees, coolest along the northwest coast and warmest in the southeast.

Tonight will be dry and mostly clear. Lowest temperatures of 6 to 9 degrees.

Sunday will continue warm, dry and mostly sunny with light variable breezes. Highest temperatures of 20 to 25 degrees, warmest in the southeast of the province.