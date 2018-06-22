Deaths in Donegal, Saturday, June 23rd

The Donegal Democrat has been informed of the following deaths:

Paddy Kirley, Railway House, Rossnowlagh

The death has occurred of Paddy Kirley, Railway House, Rossnowlagh, at the North West Sligo, after a short illness.

Funeral arrangements to follow. Enquiries to John and Darren Magee Funeral Directors on 07198-51744.

Bernadette Mc Kelvey, Beaghmore, Fintown

The death has occurred of Bernadette Mc Kelvey, Beaghmore, Fintown, at Letterkenny University Hospital.

Removal from her home on Sunday afternoon to St. Colmcille’s Church, Fintown for Requiem Mass at 1.30pm with burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Rosary at 9pm each night. Family time from 11pm until 10am. House private on the morning of the funeral. Family flowers only, donations in lieu if desired to the Alzheimer’s Society at Glenties Day Care Centre and Clochan Day Care Centre C/o James Mc Guinness, funeral Directors, Main Street, Glenties, Co. Donegal.

Sarah McDwyer, 9 Cloghanmor, Windy Hall, Letterkenny

The death has occurred at the Lifford Community Hospital of Sarah McDwyer, 9 Cloghanmor, Windy Hall, Letterkenny, in her 103rd year.

Requiem Mass at 11 o’clock on Saturday in St Eunan's Cathedral, Letterkenny, followed by burial at Burt cemetery.

House private please.

Willy John O’Donnell, Boyoughter, Leitirmacaward

The death has occurred in Dublin of Willy John O’Donnell, Boyoughter, Leitirmacaward.

Funeral mass on Saturday, St. Bridget’s Church Leitirmacaward at 11pm with interment afterwards in adjoining cemetery.



Willy Houston, Colehill, Newtowncunningham

The death has taken place of Willy Houston, Colehill, Newtowncunningham.

Requiem Mass at All Saints Church, Newtowncunningham on Saturday morning, June 23 at 11 o’clock, followed by burial in adjoining cemetery.

Family time please from 10pm to 11am.

Ellen Hickox, Middletown, Malin Head

The death has taken place at Letterkenny University Hospital of Ellen Hickox, Middletown, Malin Head.

Remains reposing at her late residence.

Funeral from there on Saturday, June 23 at 10.30 going to the Star of the Sea Chapel, Malin Head for Requiem Mass at 11am.

Interment afterwards in Lagg Cemetery Malin.

Family time from 11pm to 11am.



