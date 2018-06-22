Lots on in Donegal for Cruinniú na nÓg this Saturday

Children and young people across Donegal will be treated to an exciting day of creativity tomorrow, Saturday, as part of the first ever Cruinniú na nÓg or national day of creativity for children and young people.

Events will be held in 13 venues across the county including local libraries, theatres, the County Museum, the Glebe House & Gallery, An Crannóg in Derrybeg, the Old Station House in Donegal Town and the Letterkenny Cathedral Quarter.

There is a strong emphasis on doing, making and creating and events will include workshops on digital media, theatre, storytelling, visual art, creative writing, design, science and technology, music and dance. While booking is essential, all events are free of charge.

Eileen Burgess Cultural Services Manager in Donegal County Council believes that these events are a great opportunity for children and young people of all ages to explore their creative side with experts in different fields. “We are delighted to be hosting these events during what is the first ever Cruinniú na nÓg.

"This is all part of the national Creative Ireland initiative which is about celebrating and encouraging children and young people’s participation in culture and creativity through a mix of performances, demonstrations, workshops, readings and special events and much more.”

She added, “we have a great variety of events for young people and there is nothing to stop families from making a day of it and going to several events on the day. The events are all free and activity-based and there will be plenty of opportunities for young people to get doing, making and creating."

Cruinniú na nÓg is an initiative of the Creative Ireland Programme at the Department of Culture, Heritage and the Gaeltacht and is presented in partnership with RTÉ and Donegal County Council.

To find out more about what’s on visit www.donegallibrary.ie or follow @DonegalCountyLibrary on Facebook or Twitter.