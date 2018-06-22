Donegal rally Clerk of the Course says he hopes garda prosecutions will send out "a strong message"

Clerk of the Course for the Joule Donegal International Rally, Eamon McGee, has praised gardaí for their appropriate action where needed when issues arose on roads at night over the weekend.

In a statement from the organisers he said he hopes will "send out a strong message". He said those people were not rally fans.

In their final statement the rally organisers reflect on the success of the event and thank the many people who helped make it such a success. Mr McGee said gardaí had dealt "extremely well" with any issues that arose:

"We are well aware of the issues on the roads and at night, the gardaí have dealt with this extremely well and prosecuting the offenders and hopefully this will send out a strong message. These people are not rally fans as we have seen the true fans line the stages this year in record numbers in a safe and respectful manner.”

The people who ran this year's Joule Donegal International Rally say they want to thank everyone who helped them to ensure the rally was an outstanding event and that they are looking forward and planning already for 2019.

Mr McGee, clerk of the course for the past seven years, said he was delighted with the way the event passed off, with every stage run on time and no major incidents.

He added: “The team behind this rally is small but they all preformed more than I could have asked of them. The officials and marshals kept the show on the road in changeable weather conditions.

"We had the cream of Irish Rallying competing on our stages but we also had the cream of marshals on our stages, they travelled the length of the country and beyond to help."

He thanked the residents, landowners and business owners along the route as it’s through their goodwill this event happens.

He said the spirit of the rally was underlined by the many positive stories he had heard: "I have heard so many heart-warming stories of residents handing out tea, coffee and snacks to our marshals and spectators."

He concluded: "All that remains is to thank everyone involved in this great event and start counting down to 2019!"