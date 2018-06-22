Looking good for the weekend and beyond with Sunday very warm

The weather for the next few days gets better by the day with Sunday looking like a real scorcher.

Met Éireann are telling us that today will dry and sunny with highest temperatures ranging from 14 degrees in the north and west to 18 or 19 degrees in the rest of Ulster. Northwest winds will be light to moderate.

Tomorrow, Saturday will be sunny and dry as well and it will be a little warmer with highest temperatures of 17 to 23 degrees. Again, northern coastal areas will be a bit cooler. Winds will be light and variable with sea breezes in the afternoon.

Sunday will be very hot everywhere, 19 degrees and higher in Donegal.

The national outlook is for dry weather over to stay over Ireland for the next week as well. There will be sunshine each day and it will stay dry everywhere. It will become very warm by day with afternoon temperatures in the mid to high twenties. Sea breezes will make it a bit less warm near coasts and perhaps some sea fog may affect coasts later in the week. The nights will initially be cool with lowest temperatures on Saturday night of 6 to 10 degrees, but after that nights will become close with temperatures not falling much below 15 degrees from Monday night onwards.