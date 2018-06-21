Donegal men cycle through gruelling heat, wind and rain to raise money for Autism

A group of Donegal men are the only team from Ireland taking part in the toughest cycle race in the world this year - the Race Across America.

Among the team are Milford native, Arthur McMahon, Downings native Pádraig MacGinty, Convoy's Gavin Harris and Gerard Callaghan from Letterkenny.



The team has now passed the halfway mark as they cross Kansas State. They started in Oceanside, Southern California last Saturday from one of the longest piers in California, they travelled east, traversing three major mountain ranges, Sierra, Rocky and Appalachian reaching incredible heights of 11,000 ft.

The cycle crossed one of America’s longest rivers, Colorado, and they have passed through such iconic American landmarks such as the Mohave, Sonoran Desert and Monument Valley.



The four Donegal men have cycled non stop now for over 96 hours. Their chief of crew, Boyd Robinson, has made sure that his crew is being looked after.

This involves keeping the men not only safe, fed, hydrated and getting plenty of rest between cycles

to ensure their bodies can cope with the length of their cycling stints in the most incredible weather conditions imaginable.



Being from Ireland the men are not used to the intense heat and sand storms. They endured these extremes through the desert, they experienced intense heat through Arizona and Colorado.

The opposite took place further up the line, they experienced incredible wind, rain, thunder and lightning storms in Kansas.

Three days are left in the race and they still have to cross several states before they reach the finish line In Annapolis, Maryland and they are hoping that this will happen on Saturday next.

They hope to reach the finish line as early as possible but this will depend on the direction of the wind between Kansas, Missouri, Ohio, Pennsylvania and finally Maryland.



They are overwhelmed with the support and well wishes they have received from home, family and friends from all across the world. They said that these are words of encouragement and support when it’s hard for them to get back of the bike again.

They want to thank everyone who has donated for their charity fundraiser, so far. Every cent of the money raised Will go towards providing schools, sports clubs and charities with educational aids for children and adults on the Autistic Spectrum.

With another approx 1600 miles to go please support them if you can on your online and social media channels.

The Donegal Oil Foundation have set up an online donation page and donations can be made through the following link:https://www.ifundraise.ie/3801_donegal-oil-foundation---fundraising-page-in-aid-of-austism.html

And on their Facebook https://www.facebook.com/TeamDonegalOilIrelandRaceAcrossAmerica2018/