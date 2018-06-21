Determined Creeslough girl's mission to meet music master André Rieu

A determined 11-year-old girl from Creeslough who has been a huge fan of André Rieu is traveling to Maastricht and hopes to meet the dutch music master himself.

This year, she and her parents will make the trip to the world famous Vrijthof Square in Maastricht in Holland for her first concert.

Kate McNiff is eager to listen to André Rieu who will take to the stage along with his Johan Strauss Orchestra in his hometown of Maastricht.

Kates dad, James, is looking to make the trip extra special.

He said: "This is the first time we have travelled with Kate, she has never flown before and we have no idea how it's going to go, so there is the chance that this could be the only time we make the trip, which is why I want to make it memorable."

James has contacted André's company to try and arrange Kate meeting him and to have a photograph taken with him.

However, the story has been grim so far.

He said: "So far, we have had no joy. I have sent emails, Tweets and Facebook appeals, but have heard nothing back yet, and with only 12 days to go, time is running out, but I am not giving up hope just yet."

André Rieu has been performing concerts in Maastricht for over 25 years and apparently is known to spend time around the city during the day of his concerts.

James said: "There is always the chance that we could bump into him around the city but Kate is in a wheelchair and can get stressed out in large crowds, so we would prefer if we could meet with him somewhere away from the crowd for a photo."

James is appealing to anyone that might be able to help Kate meet with her musical hero to please get in touch. If you feel that you could help Kate get in touch with her hero, please contact mcniffj@gmail.com