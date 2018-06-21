A unique centre which provides services to children with autism facing closure

A unique centre which provides a vital service for children with autism is facing closure due to lack of funding.

Inishowen Children’s Autism Related Education (I.C.A.R.E.) is based in Buncrana but provides services across the peninsula.

It aims to improve the quality of life of individuals with autism and their families with a number of initiatives including respite care.

Speaking on RTÉ's Morning Ireland, the manager of the centre, Liam Gill, said that the service has been a lifeline for families in the area.

Tomorrow (Friday) will be Liam's last day at the centre as the centre has run out of money to pay him.

The centre has been running for eighteen years.

Mr. Gill said: "I am not saying that I am brilliant or anything but we do need a manager. We need someone to manage the centre."

The centre provides services for around one hundred families in the region.

Some of those who fund raised for the centre over the course in the past said that they are exhausted fundraising and that the market for fundraising has become saturated.

Angela Tourish said that she is shocked and saddened in relation to the news.

The centre which takes around €100k to run applied for funding recently was turned down.

In a statement to RTÉ, the HSE said that they had met with people at the centre and acknowledge the service they provide. The centre are looking for €78k to support the service. The HSE said that this will be considered in line with the 2019 estimates.