Council sets up helpdesk to report sites containing unauthorised waste in Donegal 

Donegal County Council is opening a dedicated helpdesk for members of the public to report any sites containing unauthorised waste including household, commercial, construction and demolition waste.

The council is taking this action following the RTÉ Investigates programme on Monday evening and is asking members of the public to come forward with information that they may have in relation to these types of sites.

Donegal County Council has confirmed that it has been and will continue to investigate and take action in relation to the matters raised in Monday evening’s RTÉ Investigates programme into the alleged non-compliance with waste legislation at the sites identified in the programme and that this is being done in collaboration with a number of other agencies. The Council has requested from RTÉ footage and other records that may assist the Council further in these investigations.

The Council said it is fully committed to enforcing the regulation and management of waste and is keen to enable the public to remain vigilant and to share important information that will assist the Council in dealing with serious incidences of non-compliance.

This helpdesk is in addition to the ongoing reporting of dumping, littering and other environmental concerns which the council welcomes from members of the public.

If you have information on sites containing unauthorised waste please call 074 91 53900 from 9am to 5pm Monday to Thursday and 9am to 4.30pm on Friday and your call will be directed to the Unauthorised Waste Sites helpdesk as required.

In addition, outside of the Council’s office hours or where a member of the public may wish to complain directly to the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA), they can make a complaint through the National Environmental Complaints Line on 1850 365121or via the EPA’s “See it? Say it?” smartphone app. These services operate on a 24-hour basis.

The council said all reports received will be thoroughly investigated.