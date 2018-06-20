Deaths in Donegal, Wednesday, June 20

The Donegal Democrat has been informed of the following deaths:

- Anna Rodgers, West End, Tory Island

- Mary Francis McBride, Teach Thomais, Middletown, Derrybeg

- Mary Lyons, Gannew, Glencolmcille

- Michael Byrne, Meenlaragh, Gortahork

The death has occurred of Anna Rodgers, West End, Tory Island.

Removal to Tory took place on Tuesday. Funeral Mass on the island in at 1pm on Thursday, June 21, with burial afterwards in the adjacent cemetery.

The death has taken place of Mary Francis McBride, at her residence 'Teach Thomais,' Middletown, Derrybeg.

Reposing at her late residence.

Removal on Wednesday to St Mary’s Church, Derrybeg for 11am Funeral Mass and burial afterwards in Magheragallen cemetery.

The death has taken place of Mary Lyons, Gannew, Glencolmcille.

Remains reposing at the family home. Removal on Wednesday morning to St. Columba's Church, Cashel, Glencolmcille, for 11am funeral Mass. Burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

The death has occurred of Michael Byrne, Meenlaragh, Gortahork.

His remains will repose at his home from Wednesday afternoon.

Rosary will be on Wednesday and Thursday night at 10pm.

Family time after the rosary until 10am and on the morning of the funeral.

Funeral is on Friday, June 22 at 1pm in Christ the King Church, Gortahork with burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Enquiries to McClafferty Funeral Directors Gortahork.



