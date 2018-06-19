Overnight robbery at popular Donegal Town pub

Garda sources in Donegal Town have confirmed they are investigating an overnight robbery in one of the town's most popular pubs.

The recently renovated McCafferty's Bar on the Diamond was the target of thieves in the early hours of this morning (Tuesday) and although not confirmed, local sources have said the perpetrators may have cut out the safe in the bar.



Garda sources have indicated that they are at the very early stages of the investigations at this stage.

They have requested that members of the public who may have been in the area, either at the front of the premises or to the rear, and noticed anything suspicious, to please contact Donegal Garda Station at 074 9721021.

The pub re-opened for business on Tuesday evening.