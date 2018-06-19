Emergency council meeting called over illegal dumping

Donegal County Council’s environment committee is to hold an emergency meeting in wake of the RTÉ Investigates programme which highlighted illegal dumping in the county.

The chairperson of Donegal County Council’s Environment and Emergency Services Strategic Policy Committee, Sinn Féin Councillor Jack Murray, has called an emergency meeting of the committee in order to discuss the findings of the programme.

Evidence of long-term illegal dumping at a facility operating under a waste permit from Donegal County Council was discovered in the programme.

“Like thousands of others across the country, I watched the recent programme in horror at what was reported," Cllr Murray said.

“Since then, I have been contacted by many angry constituents who are rightly demanding decisive action from their local representatives.

“As such, as chairperson of the Council’s Environment and Emergency Services SPC, I have called a special sitting of the committee to look at illegal dumping across the county.

“There we will have the opportunity to put forward all the questions the public is asking and we will analyse this situation in full.

“We are lucky to live in the most beautiful county in Ireland. With that, we as a council, have a responsibility to ensure that our scenic countryside is kept pristine for future generations.

“Illegal dumping cannot be tolerated. We have to act and the council has to be to the fore in that regard.”