Sports clubs urged to bid for €40million Sports Capital funding

Sports clubs across Donegal have been urged to prepare bids for €40million Sports Capital funding.

Donegal TD Joe McHugh has called on clubs to get to work on pitching for a new €40million funding package.

The Government Chief Whip confirmed that the 2018 round of special grants under the Sports Capital Programme has been increased from the 2017 levels.

“Sports clubs, organisations and communities across Donegal need to get to work on applications for new grants under the €40million Sports Capital fund," he said.

“The opportunities that this pot of money provides for communities is invaluable.

“The kind of works and improvements that it can fund can make the difference to a entire generation.

“I would like to thank minister of state with responsibility for sport Brendan Griffin for securing an increased fund for Sports Capital funding this year.”

Mr McHugh urged club managers, volunteers and supporters to call on all the expertise they can muster to get the best advice on making top bids for the €40million fund.

“The scale of development and change that the Sports Capital Programme can bring about for clubs is phenomenal,” Mr McHugh said.

“I urge everyone involved in clubs up and down Co Donegal to pull out all the stops to make successful bids for grants.

“And to those who have been unsuccessful in previous years, I want them to remember that they should seek out the advice they need from counterparts in other clubs and whatever other expertise they can call on in order to get revised applications over the line.”

“Sports Capital is about the Government putting money into communities and trying to improve and develop sports facilities and infrastructure for the benefit of society.

“It is a massively valuable resource and I urge all those involved in sport in our county to start their work on preparing new bids for support.”



