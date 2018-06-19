Call made for urgent answers over dumping of waste at a site in Donegal

A call has been made for urgent answers as to how the dumping of waste took place over so long at a site in Donegal

Fianna Fáil Spokesperson on Communications, Climate Action and Environment, Timmy Dooley was commenting on a major RTÉ investigation into illegal dumping at a quarry site in Inishowen.

Evidence of long-term illegal dumping at a facility operating under a waste permit from Donegal County Council has been discovered by RTÉ Investigates. The programme was broadcast last night.

The discovery involved the burying and burning of large volumes of commercial and household waste on scrub ground behind a quarry situated near Moville.

“The proper enforcement of waste and litter bye-laws and the appropriate level of spot checking the local authority to ensure that companies with permits are complying is a basic requirement. It seems to me that this was not happening in Donegal over the past number of years," Deputy Dooley said.

He said custodial sentences, if possible, should be on the cards to help with proper enforcement.

“Our environment is one of Ireland’s greatest assets and tourism is a key employer in Donegal," he said.