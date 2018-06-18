A new-look, revamped Donegal Democrat is coming your way

The Tuesday print edition of the Donegal Democrat / Donegal People's Press boasts a refreshed, contemporary design with a bold new masthead, the first change since 1995.



A more picture-driven approach has been adopted for the front page and we've also added some new columnists, including the well known Operation Transformation expert Dr Eddie Murphy and personal finance expert Liam Croke.



Regular columnists Pat McArt and Daithi Ramsay have also had a makeover and there’s a new puzzle page in the mix too.



That's not all from the Democrat team this week! Thursday's flagship edition is also being fully redesigned and will come with new sections and a more reader-friendly, colour-coded format.



An enhanced Community section will be at the heart of the paper and there's also a refreshed Donegal Life section. Plus, we reveal Donegal’s Top 25 footballers of the past 60 years, as chosen by a distinguished judging panel led by sports editor Peter Campbell.



Naturally there will be an unrivalled preview of Sunday's Ulster football final clash between Donegal and Fermanagh, plus a whole lot more - don't miss it!