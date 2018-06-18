End of an era as old Donegal town fire station demolished

The demolition on Tuesday last of the old fire station in Donegal Town evoked a mix of emotions for many in the town.

The demolition itself was swift and efficient, the fire station gives way now for much needed car parking space and this is sure to be welcomed as the town experiences a continuing growth in visitor numbers.

But for the families of many fire fighters who would have seen their loved ones make hasty exits from the station to fight fires and save lives over the decades, there was a sense of sadness too.

But, Cllr Tom Conaghan, whose family home is just across the road from the now former fire station building, says that while the demolition is “the end of an era, there is also a need to move on - and of course the town has its new station close to the Drumlonagher roundabout.”

He added that the extra parking spaces and the removal of a derelict building for positive use was to be welcomed, as was the confirmation that the famous siren, brought from Coventry after WWII, will be staying local.

It will be displayed in the Public Services Centre at Drumlonagher.

Ready to go - workmen at the fire station on Tuesday morning before demolition works got underway. Pictured are Liam McNulty, Cllr Tom Conaghan and Pat Mongan. Photo Peter Campbell.