Warm welcome home for Ulster Champions Donegal ladies last night in Donegal Town

After their incredible 9-21 to 4-8 Ulster final victory yesterday in Brewster Park, Enniskillen, there was a warm welcome home for the Donegal Ladies squad last night in Donegal town.

This is Donegal's second Ulster title in three years with Armagh struggling to contain a Donegal side who had this game effectively won at half-time, leading 4-13 to 2-7.

Last night the final victory was celebrated in style and family and friends joined the winning squad on their victorious return home. Here are some photos of the champions on The Diamond.