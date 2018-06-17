68 arrests over Donegal Rally weekend - six people come before special court sitting

Gardaí had arrested 68 people by 1.30pm today, Sunday over the rally weekend, but gardaí are stressing that there are no issues with rally fans attending the actual rally stages.

At a special sitting of Letterkenny District Court held last night, (Saturday), six people arrested for various offences came before the court.

It's understood that the majority of other cases where arrests were made will be dealt with at the July 2nd sitting of Letterkenny District Court.

Over the weekend so far 39 of those arrested were for Public Order offences, 16 for dangerous driving and six for drink driving with one person arrested for a drugs related offence.

Inspector Goretti Sheridan told the Democrat that no arrests were made at any of the rally stages. "The rally fans out at the stages, they are not an issue at all, they are enjoying what is a great event. The majority of rally fans are always very well behaved, but it's the night time offences mainly in and around Letterkenny where we find ourselves tasked to deal with issues."