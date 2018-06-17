Extra funding for Donegal's island primary schools

Ireland's five island post-primary schools, two of them in Donegal, are to receive additional resources from September including extra funding and additional teaching hours.

There are five post-primary schools on Gaeltacht islands in counties Donegal and Galway.

The schools on Árainn Mhór, Toraigh, Inis Mór, Inis Meáin, Inis Oirr, educate almost 230 students between them.

All of them are to get extra funding and additional teaching hours.

Each of the island schools will get an extra €15,000 in funding annually - to cover additional operating costs, and their teacher allocation is to be raised from one extra teacher per school to the equivalent of one-and-a-half.

Minister of State for the Irish Language, the Gaeltacht and the Islands Joe McHugh, in welcoming the annoucement, said the new measures would help sustain and grow the Irish language among the next generation.