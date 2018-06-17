The weather for Donegal today

Father's Day and the weather is a bit mixed to be honest, the best of it this afternoon. In front of the telly might be an option for many!

It will be mostly cloudy, with scattered outbreaks of rain and drizzle. Mainly dry conditions will extend from the Atlantic during the afternoon and bright spells will develop later. Max. 15 to 18 Celsius, coolest in coastal areas, in mostly moderate west to southwest winds, fresh along the coast.

Tonight will be mostly dry at first, with clear spells at first, but cloud will increase from the Atlantic, bringing some rain and drizzle, especially to western coastal areas. Min. 10 to 12 Celsius, in light to moderate, west to southwest winds.