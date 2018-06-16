Work to start on Tyrconnell Bridge in Donegal Town

On his final day as Chairman of the Donegal Municipal District, Cllr. Tom Conaghan announced that work will commence on the Tyrconnell Bridge over the next number of weeks at at cost in the region of €850,000.

Conaghan told his colleagues at Tuesday’s Council meeting that it gave him great pleasure to be in a position to announce this development before he vacated the chair.

“I have worked exceptionally hard to make this project a reality and this news today has made it all worthwhile.

“Work is expected to start within the next few weeks and at this stage I can warn people that during the work many might experience considerable inconvenience. There will be road closures and diversions but it is all for the sake of progress.

“I suppose you cannot have an omelette if you don’t break eggs, but I would ask everybody to bear with us. It will all be very worthwhile and greatly enhance the fabric of the town.”