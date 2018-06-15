Deaths in Donegal - Friday, June 15th

The Donegal Democrat has been informed of the following deaths:

Sadie Cooke, Hilltown, Buncrana

The death has taken place at Buncrana Nursing Unit of Sadie Cooke, formerly Hilltown, Buncrana.

Her remains will be reposing at her residence at Hilltown from 3pm this afternoon. Friday.

Funeral from there on Sunday morning going to St Mary's Church, Cockhill for Funeral Mass at 11am.

Burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery

Family flowers only. Donations in lieu to the Buncrana Nursing Unit Patients Comfort fund c/o any family member or Porter Funeral Directors, Buncrana.

House private from 11pm until 10am and private on the morning of the funeral

Sean McDermot, Welchtown, Ballybofey

The death has occurred of Sean McDermot, Welchtown, Ballybofey.

Reposing at his home from 6 o'clock on Friday. Requiem Mass at 2 o'clock on Sunday in The Church of Our Lady of Perpetual Succour, Glenfin, with burial afterwards in Kilteevogue Cemetery. Rosary both nights at 9 p.m.

Dolores Blake, Kiemar, Bundoran Road, Ballyshannon, formerly Letterkenny

The death has occurred of Dolores Blake, Kiemar, Bundoran Road, Ballyshannon, formerly Main St, Letterkenny.

Remains will reposing at her home.

Funeral from there on Saturday, 16th June going to St Joseph’s Church, the Rock, Ballyshannon for Requiem Mass at 12 noon, followed by cremation in Lakelands Crematorium, Cavan at 4pm.

Family flowers only, donations in lieu if desired to Medical Seven, Sligo University Hospital c/o Paschal Blake Funeral Director, Stoney Arch, New Line Rd, Letterkenny.

Family time on the morning of the funeral please.

Paddy O'Donnell, 23 St. Joseph’s Avenue, Donegal town

The death has occurred of Paddy O'Donnell, 23 St. Joseph’s Avenue, Donegal town.

Reposing at his late residence. Removal today Friday to St. Agatha’s Church, Clar at 10.15am for Funeral Mass at 11am. House private on morning of the funeral.

James Hancock, Ardmore, Muff

The death has taken place of James (Jimmy) Hancock, formerly of Ardmore, Muff, peacefully at Buncrana Community Hospital.

Funeral arrangements to follow.

Winifred Marie (Freda) Doherty (née Deery), Leixlip, Kildare / Ballybofey

The death has occurred of Winifred Marie (Freda) Doherty (née Deery), Leixlip, Kildare / Ballybofey.

Reposing at her son Patrick’s house.

Removal on Friday morning to St Charles Borromeo, Church, Leixlip arriving for Requiem Mass at 10.30am, followed by cremation in Newlands Cross Crematorium. House private on Friday morning, please.



Patrick Bonner, of Rannyhual, Mullaghduff

The death has occurred in Dungloe District Hospital of Patrick Bonner, of Rannyhual, Mullaghduff.

His remains are reposing at his son’s house at Rannyhual.

Removal on Thursday evening at 7.30pm going to St Mary’s Church, Kincasslagh for 8pm to repose overnight.

Funeral Mass on Friday at 11am with interment afterwards in Belcruit cemetery.

Family flowers only, donations in lieu if desired to Dungloe Patients Comfort Fund c/o any family member or Shaun McGlynn Funeral Director.

Sadie Chambers, Donegal Street, Ballybofey and Drumkeen

The death has occurred at St. Joseph’s Community Hospital, Stranorlar of Sadie Chambers, Donegal Street, Ballybofey, and

formerly Midcut, Drumkeen.

Her remains are reposing at the home of her sister and brother in law, Susie and Charlie Mc Hugh, Donegal Steet, Ballybofey.

Funeral leaving from there on Friday for Requiem Mass in the Church of Mary Immaculate, Stranorlar at 11am with interment afterwards in Drumboe cemetery.

Family flowers only please and family time on the morning of the funeral. Parking available at the Navenny Car Park.

