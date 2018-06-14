Seamus Ó Domhnaill elected Cathaoirleach of Donegal County Council

Councillor Seamus Ó Domhnaill has been elected Cathaoirleach of Donegal County Council.

The Cloughaneely man took up the chain of office this afternoon at the annual general meeting of the council in Lifford.

The Fianna Fáil councillor was first elected to the council in 2009 in the Glenties electoral area and was re-elected in 2014.

The son of Kathleen and the late Hugh, he was joined in the chamber by family members including his mother, his wife Máire, children Hugh and Méabh, sister Mary, and brother Senator Brian Ó Domhnaill.

Cllr Ó Domhnaill was proposed by Fianna Fáil councillor Ciaran Brogan.

“I am delighted that Seamus is going forward to represent us for the next 12 months,” he said.

“Anyone who knows Seamus knows that he is a very passionate and dedicated individual. I have no doubt he will be a very fair chairman. He is a very proud Donegal man and very proud of the area he represents.”

The new Cathaoirleach congratulated outgoing Cathaoirleach Gerry McMonagle and Leas-Chathaoirleach, Cllr Noel Jordan.

"The job they have done on behalf of the council and the people of Donegal is first class,” he said.

He said he will work his hardest to ensure every voice is listened to and heard.

Cllr Ó Domhnaill also used his speech to remember the late Cllr Sean McEniff.

The new first citizen said his primary concern is that the business within the room is delivered on.

“Each and everyone one of us wants to do the best job for the people we represent and the areas we represent,” he said.

He said developing tourism and employment opportunities would be priorities.

“It’s important for me that the Wild Atlantic Way and the fabulous work Donegal County Council has done is replicated and pushed further afield. We have a resource and a tourism product within this country that is unrivalled in the world.”

Fine Gael councillor Martin Harley was elected Leas-Chathaoirleach.

Cllr Harley offered his support to the new cathaoirleach.

“It is a great honour for myself and my family," he said. "I am not afraid of hard work and I am looking forward to it.”