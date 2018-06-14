Donegal County Council AGM adjourned amid heated scenes over Ballyshannon fire station closure

Donegal County Council’s annual general meeting has been adjourned amid heated scenes over the controversial recommendation to close Ballyshannon fire station.

The meeting was adjourned 15 minutes after it started following a passionate address by Cllr Barry O’Neil who called on the chief fire officer Joseph McTaggart to stand down and apologise to the fire crews in Ballyshannon and Bundoran.

He also called for the council to refute the recommendation to close Ballyshannon fire station.

More than 25 people opposed to the recommendation to close the station attended the meeting and cheered Cllr O'Neill as he spoke.

After Cllr O’Neill refused to take his seat after demanding a vote on the issue, Cathaoirleach Gerry McMonagle called for five-minute adjournment for a meeting between the party whips.

“It is my duty as a public representative in Ballyshannon and Bundoran to raise the issue here today and ask Donegal County Council to refute the recommendation to close Ballyshannon Fire Station,” Cllr O’Neill said.

Donegal County Council has said the recommendation to close the station followed a period of detailed discussion between management and staff from Donegal Fire Service and the preparation of an independent, evidence-led review of the fire service currently being provided in the area.

After a 20-minute adjournment, the council agreed to hold a special meeting on the issue on June 25th.