Donegal County Council to hold special meeting on Ballyshannon fire station

Donegal county Council is to hold a special meeting with councillors to discuss the plans for the fire service in south Donegal.

There has been an angry response to the recommendations which would see Ballyshannon fire station closed and a new station construction near Bundoran to serve both towns.

The recommendations follow a report by consultants into the fire services in the south of the county.

One local councillor, Barry O’Neill, has called for protests on the issue at today’s meeting of the county council in Lifford. He has demanded that the issue be discussed at today’s AGM.

In a statement issued this morning the council said arrangements are being made for a workshop of the Donegal Municipal District to discuss the report. Workshop meetings are held between councillors and officials and are not open to the public and media.

“Following the presentation of a report to a workshop of the Members of the Donegal Municipal District outlining options for the future provision of fire services in South Donegal and some public discourse regarding same, it is necessary to provide clarification in relation to the status of the process.

“Arrangements are being made for a workshop of the Municipal District to further consider the report and associated recommendations, after which proposals will be presented to full Council. The report and recommendations initially presented will be reviewed in the context of the considerations made by the Members of the Council.”

