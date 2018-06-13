Were you the lucky Lotto winner in Byrnes of Kilcar on Saturday?

Someone from 'In Through' has a nice little cheque to collect from the National Lottery after last Saturday night's Lotto.

A ticket bought in Byrnes of Kilcar is worth €30,094 as it shared a prize for 5 numbers plus the bonus. The numbers drawn on Saturday night were 11, 12, 19, 27, 30, 38 with the bonus number 16.

Speaking to the Democrat yesterday, Adrian Byrne proprietor of the Kilcar shop (the Byrnes also have shops in Carrick and Glencolmcille) said he hadn't a clue as to who has the winning ticket.

"It is a big win, especially in our area. Hopefully, we have someone coming forward with the winning ticket shortly. We have no idea who it is or if it has been claimed yet," said Adrian.

No doubt the shop in Kilcar will attract some attention locally as a result of this win. "We have the lotto available in all three of our shops. Hopefully, people will feel that we are the lucky place to do the lotto," says Adrian.