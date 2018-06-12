Deaths in Donegal - Tuesday evening, June 12th

The Donegal Democrat has been informed of the following deaths:

Ellen Duffy, Annagry

The death has occurred of Ellen Duffy, Annagry.

Removal from the Aras Gweedore Nursing Home this Tuesday evening at 6pm to her son Packey’s house, Annagry. Funeral Mass on Thursday at 11am in the Star of the Sea Church, Annagry with burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. Family time please from 11pm to 10am. Family flowers only. Donations in lieu, if desired, to Aras, Gweedore, Nursing Home.

Vincent Kelly, Grianan Drive, Derry



The death has taken place in The Foyle Hospice, of Vincent Kelly, Grianan Drive, Derry.

His remains are reposing at St. Oran’s Drive, Buncrana.

Funeral Mass on Thursday morning at 10am in the Long Tower Church, Derry with burial afterwards in the City Cemetery.

No flowers please, donations in lieu if desired to The Foyle Hospice.

House private from 11pm to 10am and on the morning of the funeral.

Hugh McDaid, Newtowncunningham



The death has taken place at the Donegal Hospice of Hugh McDaid, Ballybegley, Newtowncunningham.

Remains will repose at his late residence from 5pm today.

Requiem Mass in All Saints Church, Newtowncunningham at 11am on Thursday, followed by burial in adjoining cemetery.

Family time please from 10pm to 10am.

Family flowers only please, donations to the Donegal Hospice c/o Charlie McClafferty Funeral Director Churchill & Letterkenny.

May Brolly (nee Mulrine) 20 St Eunan’s Terrace, Raphoe



The death has occurred of May Brolly (nee Mulrine) 20 St Eunan’s Terrace, Raphoe.

Her remains will repose at her late residence from 11am today Tuesday.

Funeral from there Thursday afternoon at 12.30pm, going to St Eunan’s church, Raphoe for 1pm requiem Mass with burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Family flowers only please, donations if desired in lieu to Donegal Hospice, Letterkenny c/o Kelly’s Funeral Directors, Oakfield, Raphoe.

Family time please from 11pm to 11am.

Jamie Doherty, Claggan View Cottage, Terryrone, Moville

The death has taken place of Jamie Doherty, Claggan View Cottage, Terryrone, Moville.

Removal from the Eternal Light Chapel of Rest, Mountain Top, Letterkenny took place to his home on Monday evening

Funeral from there on Thursday morning at 10.15am for 11 am requiem Mass in St Columba’s Church, Ballinacrea followed by burial in the adjoining cemetery.

Visiting time on Tuesday and Wednesday from 11am to 11pm.

Family time only please on morning of the funeral.

Family flowers only please or if desired donation in lieu to Meningitis Research C/O Liam Collins funeral director or any family member.

Hugh McGlynn, Mount Marion, Milford

The death has taken place of Hugh McGlynn, Mount Marion, Milford, in his 101st year.

Remains are reposing at his home.

Requiem Mass on Wednesday at 2pm at St Peter's Church, Milford.

Burial afterwards in Milford Cemetery.

House private from 11pm until 11am and on the morning of the funeral.

Rosary each night at 10pm.

David Sweeney, Foxrock, Dublin, Blackrock, Dublin and Loughanure

The death has taken place of David Sweeney, Foxrock, Dublin, Blackrock, Dublin and Loughanure.

Removal on Thursday morning (June 14th) from Carnegies Funeral Home, The Crescent, Monkstown, Dublin to the Church of Our Lady of Perpetual Succour, Foxrock arriving at 9.50am for 10am Funeral Mass followed by cremation in Mt. Jerome Crematorium, Harold’s Cross.

No flowers please. Donations, if desired, to Capuchin Day Centre, Dublin 7.

