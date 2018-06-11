Deaths in Donegal, Monday evening, June 11th

The Donegal Democrat has been informed of the following deaths:

Jamie Doherty, Claggan View Cottage, Terryrone, Moville

The death has taken place of Jamie Doherty, Claggan View Cottage, Terryrone, Moville.

Removal from the Eternal Light Chapel of Rest, Mountain Top, Letterkenny took place to his home on Monday evening

Funeral from there on Thursday morning at 10.15am for 11 am requiem Mass in St Columba’s Church, Ballinacrea followed by burial in the adjoining cemetery.

Visiting time on Tuesday and Wednesday from 11am to 11pm.

Family time only please on morning of the funeral.

Family flowers only please or if desired donation in lieu to Meningitis Research C/O Liam Collins funeral director or any family member.

Hugh McGlynn, Mount Marion, Milford

The death has taken place of Hugh McGlynn, Mount Marion, Milford, in his 101st year.

Remains are reposing at his home.

Requiem Mass on Wednesday at 2pm at St Peter's Church, Milford.

Burial afterwards in Milford Cemetery.

House private from 11pm until 11am and on the morning of the funeral.

Rosary each night at 10pm.

David Sweeney, Foxrock, Dublin, Blackrock, Dublin and Loughanure

The death has taken place of David Sweeney, Foxrock, Dublin, Blackrock, Dublin and Loughanure.

Removal on Thursday morning (June 14th) from Carnegies Funeral Home, The Crescent, Monkstown, Dublin to the Church of Our Lady of Perpetual Succour, Foxrock arriving at 9.50am for 10am Funeral Mass followed by cremation in Mt. Jerome Crematorium, Harold’s Cross.

No flowers please. Donations, if desired, to Capuchin Day Centre, Dublin 7.

