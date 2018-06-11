Funeral of 14-year-old killed in Donegal crash to take place on Thursday

The 14-year-old boy who was killed when the car he was driving crashed on a minor road in Inishowen at the weekend is to be laid to rest on Thursday.

Jamie Doherty of Claggan View Cottage, Terryrone, Moville, died on Friday evening when the black Renault Clio he was driving crashed near his grandparent’s home at Tullyally, Upper Clar, Redcastle.

His funeral is taking place at 11am on Thursday at St Columba’s Church, Ballinacrea. He will be laid to rest in the adjoining cemetery.

Buncrana Garda superintendent Eugene McGovern said gardaí are appealing for anyone who may have witnessed the car in the area between 4.55pm on Friday and 6pm to come forward.