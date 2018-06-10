Concerns over safety of women at popular lane

There are concerns for the safety of members of the public after four women reported being approached by a suspicious vehicle on a popular walking and running route near Ballyshannon.

The women claimed to have been approached by a car within hours of each other on Thursday evening last.

Two women were initially approached by a car in the Corlea area. The car drove up behind them causing them concern.

A second incident is reported to have taken place on nearby Dolan's Lane, a cross-border road, on the same evening.

SDLP Councillor for the area, John Coyle, said the gardaí have been informed about the incidents.

He said the reported incidents are a real cause for concern, and suggested women should walk or run in small groups to ensure their safety.

Cllr. Coyle has obtained a number of personal alarms which were snapped up by women in the area within hours of his posting details of the alarms on social media.

Women are being encouraged to call the relevant authorities if they feel in fear for their safety.

“Women should feel safe in their community,” he said.