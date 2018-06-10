Jason Quigley takes a pasting - all in the name of charity!

Five years ago last weekend a young Donegal man went on to win gold at the European Boxing Championships. Today Jason Quigley is back in his training camp in Sheffield preparing for his next challenge which takes place on August 17th in Los Angeles.

Speaking to the Democrat/DPP at a charity event for cancer in Ballybofey over the weekend, Jason said, “Yeah it’s back to the grinder now after a great few weeks in Donegal where I did manage to put in a right few hours training, but now it’s down to the serious stuff.

“The last fight was a tough one. He was a great fighter and coming back after injury you can get a bit ring-rusty, but the work paid off.

“I’m a lot fitter now and well prepared. The next few months in Sheffield and Fuerteventura should put the finishing touches to my schedule.

“As you all know, I have a goal - I simply want to be the best. To achieve that you have to put the work into it, it’s never handed to you on a plate. Sacrifices must be made but it will never be the shortage of work that stops me.”

Jason and April along with his sister Holli, organiser Anne O'Gorman and the DPP/Democrat's Matt Britton and at College Court on Saturday last.

Jason took a bit of a pasting right on the chin on Saturday when he allowed hundreds of children and adults give him quite a few left hooks with dripping wet sponges, all in the name of two great charities, the Donegal Hospice and St. Luke’s Hospital. The charity event took place at a packed College Court in the centre of Ballybofey.

It was organised by Anne O’Gorman and her staff at her hair studio. Anne said, “These two hospitals are very special to me personally and it is great to have the opportunity to be able to give something back, they are very dedicated people.

“College Court is a place that not many know about but it’s ideal for events like this, safe for children in the centre of the town and just a great atmosphere. Hopefully this could be the first of many.

“I would like to thank all my team of volunteers, Jason and April, and the hundreds who came along. They all combined to make it a really great success.”