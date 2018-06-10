Deaths in Donegal, Sunday evening, June 10th

The Donegal Democrat has been informed of the following deaths:

The death has occurred of Rita Moran, Doonan, Donegal town.

Remains reposing at the family home with removal on Monday at 10.30am to St. Mary's Church, Killymard for 11am funeral Mass. Burial immediately afterwards in St Agatha's Cemetery, Clar.

House private, family and friends only, and again on Monday morning.

The death has taken place at Altnagelvin Hospital of Mary O`Kane (née Mc Geady), 9 Bradley Way, Strabane and formerly of Donegal Street, Ballybofey.

Remains reposing at her home.

Funeral leaving her home on Monday, June 11th, at 11.20am for Requiem Mass in St. Mary`s Church, Melmount, Strabane at 12 noon.

Interment afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Donations in lieu of flowers please to St Vincent de Paul, c/o Quigley Funeral Directors, 1A Newtown Place, Strabane.

Family time please from 11pm to 11am.

The death has occurred of Jimmy Harper of Poppintree, Dublin and formerly of Donegal.

Funeral Mass on Monday morning, June 11th, at 10am at the Church of The Holy Spirit, Sillogue Road, followed by cremation in Dardistown Crematorium. No flowers please.

