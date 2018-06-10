Deaths in Donegal, Sunday morning, June 10th

The Donegal Democrat has been informed of the following deaths:

- Rita Moran, Doonan, Donegal town

- Owenie Doherty, Gaoth Dobhair

- Michael McGinley formerly of Fanad

- Mary O'Kane, Strabane and Ballybofey

- Toal Sweeney, Gortahork

- Sr. Lucy Gillespie, St Joseph’s Convent of Mercy, Strabane and formerly of Buncrana

- Patsy Brown, Maghery, Dungloe

- Jimmy Harper, Poppintree, Dublin and Donegal

Rita Moran, Doonan, Donegal town

The death has occurred of Rita Moran, Doonan, Donegal town.

Remains reposing at the family home from 4pm on Sunday with removal on Monday at 10.30am to St. Mary's Church, Killymard for 11am funeral Mass with burial immediately afterwards in St Agatha's Cemetery, Clar.

House private, family and friends only, and again on Monday morning.

Owenie Doherty, Meenaniller, Gaoth Dobhair

The funeral will take place today (Sunday) of Owenie Doherty, Meenaniller, Gaoth Dobhair.

His remains are reposing at his brother Mark Doherty's residence, Carrickmcgarvey. Removal today at 12.30pm to St. Mary’s Chapel, Derrybeg, for Requiem Mass at 1pm, followed by burial in Magheragallon Cemetery.

Michael McGinley formerly of Fanad

The death has occurred in England of Michael McGinley, son of Mary McGinley (nee Callaghan), formerly of Ballinalost.

Remains are reposing at the residence of his uncle, Liam Callaghan, at Ballinalost, Fanad.

Removal to St Mary’s, Fanavolty at 12.30pm on Sunday, 10th June, for Funeral Mass at 1pm, with burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Family time from 11pm to 10am.

Mary O'Kane (née McGeady), 9 Bradley Way, Strabane and formerly of Donegal Street, Ballybofey

The death has taken place at Altnagelvin Hospital of Mary O`Kane (née Mc Geady), 9 Bradley Way, Strabane and formerly of Donegal Street, Ballybofey.



Remains reposing at her home.

Funeral leaving her home on Monday, June 11th, at 11.20am for Requiem Mass in St. Mary`s Church, Melmount, Strabane at 12 noon.

Interment afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Donations in lieu of flowers please to St Vincent de Paul, c/o Quigley Funeral Directors, 1A Newtown Place, Strabane.

Family time please from 11pm to 11am.

Toal Sweeney, Fanaboy, Gortahork

The death has occurred in Edinburgh, Scotland of Toal Sweeney late of Fanaboy, Gortahork.

His remains were due to arrive at Christ the King Church, Gortahork on Saturday at around 5.30pm to repose overnight.

Funeral Mass on Sunday, June 10th at 10am with burial afterwards in the adjacent cemetery.

Sr. Lucy Gillespie, St Joseph’s Convent of Mercy, Strabane and formerly of Buncrana

The death has taken place at Altnagelvin Hospital of Sr. Lucy Gillespie, St Joseph’s Convent of Mercy, Newtownkennedy Street, Strabane and formerly of Buncrana.

Reposing at St Joseph’s Convent of Mercy, Strabane.

Funeral leaving St Joseph’s on Sunday at 11.40am for Mass in the Church of the Immaculate Conception, Strabane at 12 noon.

Interment afterwards in St Mary’s Cemetery, Cockhill, Buncrana.

Patsy Brown, Maghery, Dungloe

The death has taken place at the Donegal Hospice of Patsy Brown, Maghery, Dungloe.

His remains are reposing at his son Stephen’s house in Maghery with rosary at 9pm.

Funeral Mass will take place on Sunday at 10.30am in St Patrick’s Church, Meenacross with interment afterwards in Maghery cemetery.

Family time please from 11pm to 11am, and on the morning of the funeral.

Family flowers only, donations in lieu if desired to the Donegal Hospice c/o any family member or Shaun McGlynn Funeral Director.

Jimmy Harper, Poppintree, Dublin and Donegal

The death has occurred of Jimmy Harper of Poppintree, Dublin and formerly of Donegal.

Funeral Mass on Monday morning, June 11th, at 10am at the Church of The Holy Spirit, Sillogue Road, followed by cremation in Dardistown Crematorium. No flowers please.

Should you wish to have a death notice included on our website, contact us with the details via this email address: editorial@donegaldemocrat.com

Please include a contact number for verification.